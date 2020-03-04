Savor Saturday, a signature event of Downtown PKB, is back again for its sixth year this Saturday, March 7th featuring nine local restaurants and eateries. From 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, the community will have a unique opportunity to sample sweet and savory treats from downtown restaurants.

Participants are encouraged to stop into any of the participating eateries and make at least one sample purchase for a chance to win dinner-for-two at a downtown restaurant of their choice. This year’s participating restaurants include Corner Cafe, Crystal Cafe, Gyro King, Make Mia Pizza, MY WAY Lounge & Restaurant, Parkersburg Brewing Company, The Blennerhassett Restaurant & Lounge, The Cocktail Bar, and Unity Cafe & Eatery.

A smoothie from Unity Cafe in Parkersburg

Samples range from crepes and smoothies to beer and chicken wings. Stop by Crystal Cafe to try their cinnamon roll or vegetable soup, or the Parkersburg Brewing Company to sample their award-winning beer or pretzel bites with beer cheese. Over at the Blennerhassett, you’ll find tall coffees and assorted mini-cheesecakes, or you can try a smoothie or crepe at Unity Cafe. Meanwhile, The Cocktail Bar will be slinging their coho salmon tacos topped with house-made sriracha slaw. Diners can view the full line-up on Downtown PKB’s site before mapping out their Savor Saturday.

Samples are $1.00 each, however, there a few restaurants that will be offering their regular menu instead of samples. This event is a great way to experience the growing restaurant scene in Parkersburg, which has expanded in size, flavor, and diversity since the first Savor Saturday six years ago.

The Cocktail Bar is participating in Savor Saturday again this year

“We love being a part of the event because I think it really showcases the diverse dining options we actually have here that people don’t know of,” said Zak Huffman, Owner of The Cocktail Bar. “It’s extremely hard for a local business to their name out and these events are amazing for new customer discovery.”

Samples are $1.00 each, however, there a few restaurants that will be offering their regular menu instead of samples. This event is a great way to experience the growing restaurant scene in Parkersburg, which has expanded in size, flavor, and diversity since the first Savor Saturday six years ago.

Diners are also encouraged to stop by the Parkersburg Art Center for the annual Classic Plastics Toy Expo, which will take place from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on Saturday, and 11:00 am to 5:00 pm on Sunday. This family-friendly annual event is organized by Classic Plastics Toy Store and features vintage toys and collectibles, pop culture items, special guest appearances, and much more. Tickets are $5.00 for one day or $8.00 for both days, with kids ages 10 and under being free.