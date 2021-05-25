Full Circle Yoga leads Yoga at the Point in Downtown Parkersburg

Sangha, or community, is the heart of yoga. It’s where practitioners can gather and experience a sense of peace, belonging, and love. Full Circle Yoga is bringing that experience to the community as a whole with the return of their free Yoga at The Point classes.

“Yoga is a practice that enhances overall awareness and mindfulness of one’s mind and body. It is a practice that can be used for stress relief, anxiety reduction, physical health and strength, and brings peace to the mind in more ways than one can count. It fosters self love, self growth, and teaches you how to be a positive light in your community. When we practice and cultivate that love and joy within ourselves, we are able to spread it to all those around us. We raise the vibration of everything around us and it creates a beautiful ripple effect out into our town,” Full Circle yoga instructor Cassie Cline said.

In 2016, Full Circle Yoga owner Cheryl McHugh partnered with the former Point Park Marketplace to create a downtown experience that focused on healthy habits. From there, it grew into what it is today – 19 free classes throughout the course of the summer. Each class is sponsored by a local area business that sees and supports McHugh’s mission.

“As an integrative wellness office in the Mid-Ohio Valley, we specialize in chiropractic, massage therapy, and physical therapy with overall wellness being the ultimate goal for all of our patients. We enjoy being a part of everyone’s goal to be a healthier version of themselves – and that includes activities outside of our office. Yoga at the Point is a local and free activity the community can take part in to be that healthier version of themselves. Full Circle Yoga has done a wonderful job of creating an event to help our community, and we just appreciate having the opportunity to be a part of that,” Dr. Callie Rader said, chiropractor and owner of Dawn Injury and Wellness Center, a community sponsor

According to Cline, this class is the perfect fit for anyone who wants to practice. The class focuses on a beginner friendly experience featuring a hatha yoga practice which means the sequence of classes is designed to boost the students’ confidence creating a “capable and joyful experience.” Cline also noted that since the class takes place outside, participants get to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature as well.

“Having Yoga at The Point is a value to the community because it’s something everyone can do. Even if you aren’t flexible or athletic, everyone can benefit from yoga. I love going because I always see a familiar face, the scenery is beautiful, and it’s free,” Parkersburg resident Sami Daggett said.

The Yoga at The Point classes encourage people from all backgrounds to attend and immerse themselves in the unique experience. For Cline, it’s one of the best parts of teaching because she strives to make a difference by showing her students their inner strength and joy. The experience of teaching and watching her students have breakthrough moments sets her mood for the entire week.





“It’s a fun and inclusive environment that feels like home. Our lineage of yoga believes that we can make our practice accessible to anyone. Regardless of race, religion, gender, body type, age, and ability, anyone can attend this class. Students are encouraged to do what feels good in their own bodies and there are plenty of modifications offered by teachers so that even the absolute novice and most experienced patrons will gain something from the practice,” Cline said. “Yoga is great for overall health and wellbeing in so many ways and it would be difficult to find someone who wouldn’t benefit from the practice.”

McHugh loves seeing the community gathering peacefully during her classes. For her, one of the most important aspects of this program was bringing yoga to the people and not just waiting for them to come to her studio. Cline shares in McHugh’s vision and carries it out during her instruction.

“It’s a fundamental belief for yogis that we are to continue to spread the light and love we discover through our practice. I love getting to meet the various people that come to Yoga at The Point and getting to teach others that may not have access to the studio classes because of proximity or cost is a treat,” Cline said.

McHugh continues to pour into the community through the Give Back program. Each week, Yoga at The Point participants who are able are encouraged to bring a donation to a preselected local agency in need. McHugh works with the sponsor of the class to determine who they would like to help and according to McHugh, it’s a great way for those who are benefiting from the free yoga to give back.

Classes start on May 26 at 6 p.m. and will continue through the summer at Point Park in Parkersburg. Kids Yoga is offered on June 2, July 7, Aug. 4 and Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. near the flood wall. Updates on classes and the Give Back program are frequently posted on the Yoga at The Point Facebook page.