The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) confirms that two employees and six residents from The Wyngate Senior Living Community have tested positive for COVID-19. Out of the six residents, one is being treated for pneumonia and the other five presented with a low-grade fever but no other symptoms.
Upon notification of the first positive test, all residents were quarantined to their apartments and given surgical masks to wear any time an employee enters their apartment. All staff are required to wear additional personal protective equipment following the state DHHR recommendations to protect the staff and the other residents.
Facility wide testing for all residents and employees was completed, yesterday, July 6, by the National Guard. “We continue to work closely with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department and Camden Clark Hospital and their COVID department. We would like to thank both for their support and guidance throughout this process,” stated Becca Shockey, Administrator.