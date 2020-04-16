WVU Parkersburg’s Phi Theta Kappa honor society chapter honored at regional awards ceremony

West Virginia University at Parkersburg’s Sigma Omega chapter of Phi Theta Kappa was recently honored at the Ohio Region’s awards gala held on March 7, at Marion Technical College. Sigma Omega was presented with seven individual and chapter-wide awards during the ceremony.

Chapter honors included the Catch a Shining Star Award for being named the newest chapter in the Ohio Region, joining the organization in August 2019. Sigma Omega was also recognized as a Five Star Chapter as well as a Top Ten Ohio Regional Chapter for its many accomplishments, including an Adopt a Highway event and research conducted on voting behaviors and traditions.

Sigma Omega chapter member Serena Graham won the award for Most Distinguished Regional Chapter Member.

“Serena has been an enormous asset to our chapter due primarily to her engagement,” said Marie Butler, WVU Parkersburg Sigma Omega chapter advisor. “She has volunteered her time and resources to our chapter, plus has been extremely active in all of our activities.Serena has set the example for others to follow pertaining to engagement.”

WVU Parkersburg’s Sigma Omega chapter of Phi Theta Kappa was recently honored at the Ohio Region’s awards gala held on March 7, at Marion Technical College (left to right): Student Brittany Sword; Student Victoria Poellot-Tauber; Sigma Omega Chapter Advisor Marie Butler; Student Allison Ezell; WVU Parkersburg President Chris Gilmer; Sigma Omega Chapter Advisor Andrew Walker; Student Serena Graham; Student Seth Kerby; Student Fallyn Buffington; and Sigma Omega Chapter Advisor Andrew Rochus.

Chapter President Fallyn Buffington and Vice President Victoria Poellot-Tauber were both recognized for the Most Distinguished Chapter Officer award. Poellot-Tauber was inducted as the new Regional Secretary and Newsletter Editor for the Ohio Region of Phi Theta Kappa.

Sigma Omega chapter advisors, Marie Butler and Andrew Walker, were also recognized with the Dr. Mary Navarro Most Distinguished Advisor Award.

Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society that recognizes the academic achievements of college students. The Society is represented on nearly 1,300 community colleges across 11 nations. Phi Theta Kappa also helps students grow as scholars and leaders through skill development, scholarships and more.

Membership to Phi Theta Kappa is by invitation only and extended to students meeting specific eligibility criteria. In order to be eligible for membership, current enrolled students must have a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average and completed at least 12 credit hours of associate degree coursework.

For more information about WVU Parkersburg’s Sigma Omega chapter, contact advisors Marie Butler (mbutler1@wvup.edu), Andrew Rochus (arochus1@wvup.edu) or Andrew Walker (wwalker1@wvup.edu).

Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.