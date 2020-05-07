Victoria Poellot-Tauber, West Virginia University at Parkersburg student and Phi Theta Kappa Sigma Omega Chapter vice president, has been named a 2020 Coca-Cola Academic Team Bronze Scholar. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship for demonstrating academic excellence, leadership, and excellence in the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team program by recognizing 50 Gold, 50 Silver, and 50 Bronze scholars with nearly $200,000 in scholarships annually. Each scholar also receives a commemorative medallion.

Students are nominated for the academic team by their college administrators based upon an application they submit. One of the most important pieces of the application is the essay portion. Poellot-Tauber’s application was chosen by Sigma Omega Chapter advisors for her ability to encourage and motivate others, using her past experiences as inspiration.

“Victoria is an achiever! She aims for excellence in all she does,” said Marie Butler, WVU Parkersburg Phi Theta Kappa Sigma Omega Chapter advisor. “She sets high goals and isn’t afraid to accomplish them, no matter how difficult they may be. She knows what it means to fall, but most importantly, she knows how to get back up and doesn’t allow disappointments to stop her from the goals she has set.”

Ambitious in her pursuits, Poellot-Tauber will graduate in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting; Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting and Financial Management; Associate of Science in Business Administration and a Certificate and Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice.

Phi Theta Kappa is a premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges. The society is made up of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations.

Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.