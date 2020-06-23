WVU Parkersburg literary magazine accepting submissions

As one of WVU Parkersburg’s literary magazines, “The Poorhouse Rag” serves as a written review for artists and writers to submit poetry, flash fiction, fiction, creative nonfiction, children’s stories, and artwork. Artists and writers can use their voices to bring awareness to varied social justice topics and themes including marginalization.

This year, “The Poorhouse Rag” will include themes of social and political marginalization and lack of equity in opportunity to honor 100 years of women’s suffrage. The edition will recognize the positive social changes that have occurred but also highlight the continued hardships of political minorities. “The Poorhouse Rag” is asking for submitted pieces to be connected to the feeling of “being left out” in terms of gender, race, age, religion, sexual orientation, social status or other challenges and obstacles, emotional and physical, individuals may have faced.

“The Poorhouse Rag” is led by the WVU Parkersburg Editorial Collective, including Dr. Sandra Kolankiewicz, Dr. Lauri Reidmiller, Danielle Kelly, Joyce Stover, Dr. Alicia Matheny Beeson and Dr. Woody Wilson. The Editorial Collective selects the pieces featured in the magazine, however, the goal is to transition into a student-led process. Last year, “The Poorhouse Rag” received over 50 submissions from the WVU Parkersburg campus community.

“We pick quality pieces that align with the theme and are written by individuals affiliated with the college community,” Dr. Beeson said. “We especially look for heartfelt, thoughtful, well-constructed pieces in a range of genres!”

All works will be considered for a $50 prize in each genre as well as the Foundation Prize for best cover art, and the President’s Prize for best overall art or literary work.

“We hope to provide opportunities for those affiliated with the college to express themselves through visual and written mediums, and to educate our campus and local community about the history of the poor farm on our campus grounds,” Dr. Beeson said.

To submit a piece of writing or artwork to “The Poorhouse Rag,” or to view submission guidelines, visit wvup.edu/poorhouserag. Submissions are open to WVU Parkersburg students, faculty, staff, alumni, and their family members. The deadline for submissions is July 1, 2020, and there is no fee to enter.

