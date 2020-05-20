West Virginia University at Parkersburg honored 38 students, four faculty, and two staff members during the annual Honors Ceremony sponsored by United Bank. Due to the public health situation, this year’s recipients were recognized with a virtual celebration at wvup.edu/virtual-honors-ceremony. WVU Parkersburg leadership, faculty, and staff filmed video presentations to honor the accomplishments of students they nominated.

“Although circumstances do not allow us to gather together, WVU Parkersburg has come together in so many other ways to support our students,” said WVU Parkersburg Provost Dr. Chad Crumbaker. “Our students succeeded during a challenging semester, and their persistence is a true inspiration to our campus community. Congratulations, honorees!”

Dr. Chris Gilmer, WVU Parkersburg president, presented the Community Partner of the Year award for the main campus to Hino. Dr. Steven Smith, vice president for Enrollment Management and Jackson County Center (JCC) CEO, announced Constellium as the Community Partner of the Year for JCC. This award recognizes a collaborative effort to offer both organizations training and development to their employees and respective regions.

Dr. Gilmer also named the Lutz family as the Philanthropist of the Year recipient. The family gifted the Oakland House, a mansion built by James Stephenson in 1832, to the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation for the upkeep and care of an important piece of history. Oakland resides on Seventh Street and has been a part of Parkersburg’s history for over 180 years.

Dr. Smith named David and Linda Dickirson its Philanthropist of the Year for their continued commitment to the center and the greater Ripley area. Last year, the Dickirsons sponsored a WVU at Parkersburg Foundation fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the Violet Mosser Memorial Scholarship Fund. This fund provides tuition assistance to JCC students with a proven financial need.

The complete list of award winners includes:

Community Partner of the Year, Parkersburg Campus

Hino

Community Partner of the Year, Jackson County Center

Constellium

Philanthropist of the Year, Parkersburg Campus

The Lutz Family

Philanthropist of the Year, Jackson County Center

David and Linda Dickirson

All West Virginia Academic Team Member

Victoria Poellot-Tauber

Catch a Shining Star Chapter, PTK

Fallyn Buffington

Allison Ezell

Seth Kerby

Brittany Sword

Victoria Poellot-Tauber

Coca-Cola Bronze Scholar Award

Victoria Poellot-Tauber

Distinguished Chapter Officer Nominees, PTK

Fallyn Buffington

Victoria Poellot-Tauber

Five Star Chapter Award, PTK

Fallyn Buffington

Allison Ezell

Seth Kerby

Brittany Sword

Victoria Poellot-Tauber

Most Distinguished Ohio Member, PTK

Serena Graham

PTK Inductees

Hunter Ackerman

Timothy Bales

MacKenzie Byrd

Brittany LaMar

Alicia Life

Regional PTK Officer, 2020-2021

Victoria Poellot-Tauber

Top 10 Regional Chapter, PTK

Fallyn Buffington

Allison Ezell

Seth Kerby

Brittany Sword

Victoria Poellot-Tauber

ADN Student of the Year

Hannah Ray

RN-BSN Student of the Year

Ben Priddy

First Surgical Technology CST-AAS Graduates

Jamie Broscious

Amber Riggins

Surgical Technology Inspiring Leader Award

Nicole Kittrell-Hughart

Surgical Technology Outstanding Student Award

Caylee Carmichael

2020 Outstanding Artist Award

Timothy Bales

Amelia Hartzog

Outstanding Achievement in Leadership

Holly Buskirk

Collegiate Honor Choir

Anthony Province

Philip Wilson

Digital Media Excellence

Ryan McCoy

Madison Sayre

Dottie Bibbee Student of the Year

Toni Grogg

Excellence in Media and Communication

Kaitlyn Thompson

WPKM Service Award

Noah Bird

Outstanding Experiential Learning Student

Ryan McCoy

Elementary Education Students of the Year

Brittany Sheppard

Paige Burner

Outstanding High School Biology Students

Aidan Roberts

Andrew Shaw

Ben Vierheller

Outstanding Early College Students

Aimee Chambers

Mary Taylor

Eric Darnold

Andrea Kirk

Academic Excellence in Business

Justina Morris

Leadership Excellence in Business

Daniel Seebaugh

Service Excellence in Business

Kaitlyn Frazier

Academic Excellence in Criminal Justice

Fallyn Buffington

Service Excellence in Criminal Justice

Seth Kerby

Law and Society Scholar Award

Miranda Reed

Student Organization of the Year

Student Surgical Technology Association

Tutor of the Year

Leah Harvey

Faculty of the Year, Parkersburg Campus

Dr. Lauri Reidmiller

Faculty of the Year, Jackson County Center

Joyce Stover

Adjunct of the Year, Parkersburg Campus

Jessica Trippett

Staff of the Year, Parkersburg Campus

Jennifer Conrad-Miller

Staff of the Year, Jackson County Center

David Mullins

Established in 1961, WVU Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.