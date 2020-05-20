West Virginia University at Parkersburg honored 38 students, four faculty, and two staff members during the annual Honors Ceremony sponsored by United Bank. Due to the public health situation, this year’s recipients were recognized with a virtual celebration at wvup.edu/virtual-honors-ceremony. WVU Parkersburg leadership, faculty, and staff filmed video presentations to honor the accomplishments of students they nominated.
“Although circumstances do not allow us to gather together, WVU Parkersburg has come together in so many other ways to support our students,” said WVU Parkersburg Provost Dr. Chad Crumbaker. “Our students succeeded during a challenging semester, and their persistence is a true inspiration to our campus community. Congratulations, honorees!”
Dr. Chris Gilmer, WVU Parkersburg president, presented the Community Partner of the Year award for the main campus to Hino. Dr. Steven Smith, vice president for Enrollment Management and Jackson County Center (JCC) CEO, announced Constellium as the Community Partner of the Year for JCC. This award recognizes a collaborative effort to offer both organizations training and development to their employees and respective regions.
Dr. Gilmer also named the Lutz family as the Philanthropist of the Year recipient. The family gifted the Oakland House, a mansion built by James Stephenson in 1832, to the WVU at Parkersburg Foundation for the upkeep and care of an important piece of history. Oakland resides on Seventh Street and has been a part of Parkersburg’s history for over 180 years.
Dr. Smith named David and Linda Dickirson its Philanthropist of the Year for their continued commitment to the center and the greater Ripley area. Last year, the Dickirsons sponsored a WVU at Parkersburg Foundation fundraiser with proceeds benefiting the Violet Mosser Memorial Scholarship Fund. This fund provides tuition assistance to JCC students with a proven financial need.
The complete list of award winners includes:
Community Partner of the Year, Parkersburg Campus
Hino
Community Partner of the Year, Jackson County Center
Constellium
Philanthropist of the Year, Parkersburg Campus
The Lutz Family
Philanthropist of the Year, Jackson County Center
David and Linda Dickirson
All West Virginia Academic Team Member
Victoria Poellot-Tauber
Catch a Shining Star Chapter, PTK
Fallyn Buffington
Allison Ezell
Seth Kerby
Brittany Sword
Victoria Poellot-Tauber
Coca-Cola Bronze Scholar Award
Victoria Poellot-Tauber
Distinguished Chapter Officer Nominees, PTK
Fallyn Buffington
Victoria Poellot-Tauber
Five Star Chapter Award, PTK
Fallyn Buffington
Allison Ezell
Seth Kerby
Brittany Sword
Victoria Poellot-Tauber
Most Distinguished Ohio Member, PTK
Serena Graham
PTK Inductees
Hunter Ackerman
Timothy Bales
MacKenzie Byrd
Brittany LaMar
Alicia Life
Regional PTK Officer, 2020-2021
Victoria Poellot-Tauber
Top 10 Regional Chapter, PTK
Fallyn Buffington
Allison Ezell
Seth Kerby
Brittany Sword
Victoria Poellot-Tauber
ADN Student of the Year
Hannah Ray
RN-BSN Student of the Year
Ben Priddy
First Surgical Technology CST-AAS Graduates
Jamie Broscious
Amber Riggins
Surgical Technology Inspiring Leader Award
Nicole Kittrell-Hughart
Surgical Technology Outstanding Student Award
Caylee Carmichael
2020 Outstanding Artist Award
Timothy Bales
Amelia Hartzog
Outstanding Achievement in Leadership
Holly Buskirk
Collegiate Honor Choir
Anthony Province
Philip Wilson
Digital Media Excellence
Ryan McCoy
Madison Sayre
Dottie Bibbee Student of the Year
Toni Grogg
Excellence in Media and Communication
Kaitlyn Thompson
WPKM Service Award
Noah Bird
Outstanding Experiential Learning Student
Ryan McCoy
Elementary Education Students of the Year
Brittany Sheppard
Paige Burner
Outstanding High School Biology Students
Aidan Roberts
Andrew Shaw
Ben Vierheller
Outstanding Early College Students
Aimee Chambers
Mary Taylor
Eric Darnold
Andrea Kirk
Academic Excellence in Business
Justina Morris
Leadership Excellence in Business
Daniel Seebaugh
Service Excellence in Business
Kaitlyn Frazier
Academic Excellence in Criminal Justice
Fallyn Buffington
Service Excellence in Criminal Justice
Seth Kerby
Law and Society Scholar Award
Miranda Reed
Student Organization of the Year
Student Surgical Technology Association
Tutor of the Year
Leah Harvey
Faculty of the Year, Parkersburg Campus
Dr. Lauri Reidmiller
Faculty of the Year, Jackson County Center
Joyce Stover
Adjunct of the Year, Parkersburg Campus
Jessica Trippett
Staff of the Year, Parkersburg Campus
Jennifer Conrad-Miller
Staff of the Year, Jackson County Center
David Mullins
Established in 1961, WVU Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.