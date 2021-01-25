In 1961, WVU Parkersburg, then known as the Parkersburg Branch of West Virginia University, opened its doors at the old Madison school building. One hundred four students enrolled. Today, the college serves over 2,500 students from the Mid-Ohio Valley and across the United States.

To celebrate its Diamond Birthday, WVU Parkersburg will host a community service project each month this year to give back to the communities which have given so much to it. 2021 will be the year of WVUP Gives.

“Each month, we will identify a need, and each month, our campus community will come together to help fill that need for the communities we serve,” said WVU Parkersburg President Dr. Chris Gilmer. “It is a wonderful opportunity for us to say, ‘thank you,’ in a real and tangible way for decades of support, and for us to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to be a resource for the citizens of the Mid-Ohio Valley, the state of West Virginia and beyond.”

Senta Goudy, WVU Parkersburg dean of Civic Engagement and Innovation, continues, “With many of our students, faculty and staff working from home, we realized a great way to bring us all together, yet be socially distant, was to find a way to support our community and be safe.”

WVUP Gives is currently accepting Gifts of Warmth. During January, donations of gloves may be dropped off in specially marked boxes at the entrances of the WVU Parkersburg main campus, Jackson County Center and Center for Civic Engagement (414 Market Street in downtown Parkersburg).

Donations of scarves and hats will be accepted in February and March, respectively.

Donations will be distributed with area food and clothing pantries, including the Salvation Army, Children’s Home Society and WVU Parkersburg student emergency needs.

“Over the past 60 years, nearly 200,000 students have come through our doors,” said Goudy. “WVUP Gives is a great opportunity for these alumni to help celebrate the gift of education by sharing the Gift of Warmth through the winter season.”

For more information about WVUP Gives, contact Senta Goudy at senta.goudy@wvup.edu or 304-424-8341.

Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.

