WVU Parkersburg announces no tuition increase for 2020-2021 academic year

West Virginia University at Parkersburg has announced that there will be no tuition increase for the 2020-2021 academic year. Students will pay the same tuition rates for the 2020-2021 academic year as they do now for the current 2019-2020 academic year.

“We are living in challenging and uncertain times, and many of our current and potential students are facing financial difficulties from the loss of jobs,” said Alice Harris, executive vice president of finance and administration, WVU Parkersburg. “Adjusting our expenditures so that we can hold our tuition rates at their current affordable level is one way that we can help to ensure that our students can fulfill their educational dreams and that those who may need job retraining have affordable options to do so.”

WVU Parkersburg offers the lowest bachelor’s degree tuition rate in West Virginia and in-state tuition rates to all Ohio residents, making it one of the most affordable, accredited four-year colleges in the nation.Additionally, WVU Parkersburg’s tuition charges are capped, so any credits taken over 12 credit hours per semester are offered at no additional charge. Scholarships, need-based grants, loans and employment opportunities are also offered to students to help cover the cost of attendance.

“We are all about creating opportunities for our students,” said WVU Parkersburg President Chris Gilmer. “Summer 2020 enrollment increased considerably, and we are hoping to welcome face-to-face a large and excited class for the fall 2020 semester beginning in August. We hope that both new and returning students will register early so that their course schedules can be confirmed, and while most of our staff and faculty are still working remotely due to social distancing, we are eager to help you by telephone and online. Soon, we hope our doors will be opening again in person, with proper health precautions in place. The University is fully open for business and committedmore than ever to supporting our communities as we all navigate these challenging times together.”

For more information on WVU Parkersburg’s tuition and fees, go to wvup.edu/tuition-fees.

Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.