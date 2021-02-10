Parkersburg, W.Va. (February 9, 2021) – The opportunity for Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College students to turn their Associate of Science (A.S.) degrees into Bachelors of Arts (B.A.) in Elementary Education at WVU Parkersburg will begin in Fall 2021. The institutions’ partnership formally recognizes their commitment to expanding educational opportunities for the state.

“Eastern is thrilled to reunite with WVU Parkersburg for a 2+2 partnership in Elementary Education,” said Eastern President Dr. Chuck Terrell. “This is an accessible and affordable pathway for students and a greatly needed partnership to provide quality educators for West Virginia.”

W.Va. is experiencing significant teacher storages and ranks near last in the number of residents holding at least a bachelor’s degree. Eastern and WVU Parkersburg’s 2+2 Agreement will help meet the state’s economic needs and ensure an educated and prepared workforce.

“This collaboration with our CTC colleagues at Eastern provides an incredible opportunity for West Virginia students from across the state to pursue the teaching profession without going far from home,” said WVU Parkersburg Provost Chad Crumbaker. “We are happy to be again partnering with Eastern for the B.A. and hope to provide additional similar opportunities for our students.”

To be eligible for the B.A. program, Eastern students must complete an A.S. with a concentration in Elementary Education. Concentration and B.A. courses will be offered through WVU Parkersburg on Eastern’s campus via Zoom, Live, Blackboard, hybrid or web. All field placements, including student teaching, will be completed in Eastern’s service area and supervised by Sherry Michael, Eastern Education Programs coordinator.

“I am very excited to be a part of the WVUP and Eastern 2+2 agreement in Elementary Education, and I look forward to working with everyone involved in the program,” said Michael. “With the local need of teachers in our surrounding areas, I know this will be a great opportunity for our colleges and local communities.”

Students who qualify for financial aid will receive aid at Eastern for the first two years. Upon graduation from Eastern and acceptance into WVU Parkersburg’s Elementary Education program, students must re-apply for financial aid at WVU Parkersburg.

“I’m so excited to be working with the Eastern community again. My last experience working with students from this area was outstanding,” said Dr. David Lancaster, WVU Parkersburg Education Division chairperson. “We can change our students’ lives, and the lives of the children of West Virginia; what an opportunity!”

To learn more about WVU Parkersburg’s Elementary Education program, visit wvup.edu/education. To get started on your journey at Eastern, visit easternwv.edu.

Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is an institution of higher learningaccreditedthrough the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools. Eastern has been serving the educational needs of Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral, Pendleton and Tucker countiesfor over 20 years through its state-of-the-art classrooms, lab spaces and workforce trainings.

Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.