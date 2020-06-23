Washington State Community College (WSCC) will host a Virtual Summer Showcase Thursday, June 25, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event will provide would-be students and their families the opportunity to learn more about the institution from the comfort of their homes.

The Showcase will cover a full array of topics, including details about the institution’s wide variety of technical, hands-on, and transfer programs. Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage directly with admissions staff, departmental leaders, and financial aid representatives. Furthermore, the virtual format will allow attendees to log-in from the comfort and safety of their chosen location. “This event is a chance to learn about Washington State and the programs we offer,” explained WSCC’s Director of New Student Enrollment Carrie Thrash. “They will also have the chance to engage one-on-one with faculty about specific fields of interest,” she continued. Break-out sessions will include Accounting, Administrative Services, Business, IT, Engineering & Industrial Technologies, Criminal Justice/POBA, Health, Social Services, and Transfer programs.

Thrash said the event will allow participants to discover how the programs offered at WSCC will either prepare them for their chosen career or set them up for a seamless transfer to a four-year institution after earning their degree at Washington State. “We’re excited to help students identify the right path for their higher education experience.”

For login details, pre-register at www.wscc.edu/summer-showcase/ or contact Admission for additional information at 740.568.1900.

For more than 48 years, Washington State Community College has fueled the community’s future through education. We work to make a positive impact by providing opportunities for growth. Whether you are a recent high school graduate or an adult student looking to enrich your life, we cultivate pathways to guide you toward future growth. Be inspired. Be WSCC. For more information about Washington State Community College, visit www.wscc.edu or call 740.374.8716.