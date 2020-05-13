Washington State Community College (WSCC) will hold its first-ever drive-thru pinning ceremony. The event will honor graduates from the Practical Nursing program. On Thursday, May 14, at 6 p.m., students will drive around the front circle of the college to receive their program pin.

Strict social distancing will be practiced for those who attend with staff and faculty participation limited to no more than 10. To maintain adherence to the Governor’s mandate on large group gatherings, this event will not be open to the public.

WHO: Washington State Community College

WHAT: Drive-thru pinning ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, May 14, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Circle in front of the main building located at 710 Colegate Drive, Marietta, Ohio.

For more than 48 years, Washington State Community College has fueled the community’s future through education. We work to make a positive impact by providing opportunities for growth. Whether you are a recent high school graduate or an adult student looking to enrich your life, we cultivate pathways to guide you toward future growth. Be inspired. Be WSCC. For more information about Washington State Community College, visit www.wscc.edu or call 740.374.8716.