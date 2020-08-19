Washington State Community College is pleased to recognize the 21 graduates from the Massage Therapy and Radiologic Technology programs.

The Massage Therapy program granted certificates to 12 students. Graduates from the program include: Joseph Baum—Marietta, OH, Andrew Bleakley—St. Marys, WV, Alexandria Crouse—Jerusalem, OH, Keely Edwards—Caldwell, OH, Calvin Fulton—Athens, OH, Calvin Fulton—Athens, OH, Desiree Hinkle—Shadyside, OH, Mariah Hinton—Marietta, OH, Mariah Hinton—Marietta, OH, Kara Hopkins—Stockport, OH, Kiara Kennedy—Chesterhill, OH, Vincent Nerone—Marietta, OH.

The Radiologic Technology Program is a Marietta Memorial Hospital (MMH) sponsored Certificate Award program with articulation with WSCC. The program awarded 9 students their certificate of completion from MMH and their Associate of Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree in Radiologic Technology from WSCC.

Graduates from the Radiologic Technology program include: Meghan Anderson—Marietta, OH, Alexis Brookover—Newport, OH, Erica Dawson—Marietta, OH, Savannah Hart—Belpre, OH, Eli Hunter—Racine, OH, Cody Ridgway—Pomeroy, OH, Megan Wallace—Williamstown, WV, Kaley White—Williamstown, WV, Makayla Work—McConnelsville, OH.

For 50 years, Washington State Community College has fueled the community’s future through education. We work to make a positive impact by providing opportunities for growth. Whether you are a recent high school graduate or an adult student looking to enrich your life, we cultivate pathways to guide you toward future growth. Be inspired. Be WSCC. For more information about Washington State Community College, visitwww.wscc.eduor call 740.374.8716.