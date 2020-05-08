Washington State Community College (WSCC) awarded 52 area high school seniors with institutional scholarships to attend WSCC this fall. Recipients of these scholarships represent 23 different high schools from both Ohio and West Virginia.

Southern Local High School Senior Valerie Ritchhart was among only six students who received the Washington Scholars scholarship. Valued at $9,000 over two years, this award is the largest given by the college. “It really means the world to me,” Ritchhart said about receiving the scholarship. “I come from a family that really doesn’t have much money and this makes me want to succeed. It guides my success knowing that I have to work for it.”

Ritchhart, who plans to pursue a degree in nursing, said she was sold on WSCC during a campus tour and cited her attraction to its modern style and array of hands-on equipment in the classrooms. “I also like the class sizes,” she added. “I didn’t want to go to a university and just be a number.”

Derrick Metheney was awarded the Dean’s Scholarship valued at $2,000. The Eastern High School senior said he plans to study computer technology. Metheney said one of his main goals is to graduate college with as little debt as possible and the affordability of WSCC was one of the attractive features. He said the scholarships provide him with “a great opportunity to pursue a career in whatever I choose.”

In total, the merit-based scholarships awarded are valued at more than $171,000. With the exception of the one-time-award Opportunity Scholarship, all are paid over two years. Washington State will welcome the scholarship winners to campus when classes begin on August 17. Currently, the college is registering students for classes for both the summer and fall semesters.

For more than 48 years, Washington State Community College has fueled the community’s future through education. We work to make a positive impact by providing opportunities for growth. Whether you are a recent high school graduate or an adult student looking to enrich your life, we cultivate pathways to guide you toward future growth. Be inspired. Be WSCC. For more information about Washington State Community College, visit www.wscc.edu or call 740.374.8716.