Washington State Community College (WSCC) welcomes Christina Manley who will play a vital role in the expansion of the institution’s Health and Sciences division. She will serve as the director for the new Health Information Management Technology (HIMT) program.

Manley’s primary duty will be to develop the new online health program, including state approval and accreditation. She brings more than a decade of experience in HIMT and joins the institution from Marion Technical College in Marion, Ohio where she successfully redeveloped its Health Information Technology and Medical Billing and Coding Certification programs.

Health Information Management is the practice of acquiring, analyzing, and protecting medical information vital to providing quality patient care. It is a combination of business, health science, and information technology. As a vital component in the healthcare support system, jobs in this field have a high demand, with the US Bureau of Labor Statistics predicting faster than average job growth over the next decade.

“This is an important addition to the curriculum here at WSCC,” said Manley. “The jobs that our graduates will fill are good-paying, in-demand jobs that will bolster our local economy and ultimately strengthen our community.” She also added that this will be the only HIMT program offered within at least a 50-mile radius of the college.

The HIMT program at Washington State will be 100-percent online and will include a two-year associate degree pathway as well as a one-year certificate option. Additionally, Manley plans to embed multiple certifications in the pathway that will provide opportunities for students to earn valuable stackable credentials throughout their education. “Our goal is to position our students to earn credentials that will allow them to begin working in the job market while they continue their degree. Moreover, there may be some employers that will pay for the remainder of a student’s education.”

Manley explained that she is in the final stages of program development. Once complete, it will be submitted to the Ohio Department of Higher Education for approval. Upon approval, the college will begin enrolling students, with an anticipated start date of Fall 2021. As she awaits approval, she will be contacting local healthcare facilities and professionals to create an advisory council to ensure this program is established around the needs of the community.

Manleyearned her Master of Arts in Education from Mount Vernon Nazarene University. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati in Health Information Management Administration as well as a bachelor’s from The Ohio State University in Human Ecology. She also has an associate degree in Health Information Technology from Marion Technical College. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Toledo.

For 50 years, Washington State Community College has fueled the community's future through education. For more information about Washington State Community College, visit www.wscc.edu or call 740.374.8716.