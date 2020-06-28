After weeks of only adding one or two cases per day, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department announces that 15 new positive cases and one *probable have been identified in Wood County since Thursday for a total of 75 positive cases plus the five *probables to date.

*A probable is treated the same as a positive and are asked to isolate. Contact tracing is also done. A person can be listed as probable if:

• presents with symptoms of COVID-19 and was exposed to a confirmed case

• has a positive anti-body testing

Most of the new cases have been linked to a gathering in the area and two cases are linked to travel to Myrtle Beach. MOVHD is working with the positive cases to identify others that may have been exposed and to encourage those to self-quarantine, monitor for symptoms and to be tested if concerned. Testing upon return from travel should occur five days after return to allow for possible incubation period. Being tested immediately upon return may give a false negative.

In the other counties, Roane County has eleven cases. Pleasants Counties have four cases and one probable. Ritchie County has two positive cases, and Wirt County remains at four cases. Calhoun County has two confirmed cases.

MOVHD would like to remind people that COVID-19 is not going away and encourages individuals to be aware of the risks when being part of a social gathering, church function or group setting. To keep the number of cases as low as possible, it is important to wear a mask, social distance and use good hand sanitizing. If a person is not feeling well, they should avoid being out among the public as much as is possible.

Individuals that test positive, especially after travelling or being in a large group, need to work with the case investigator to identify those that may have been infected by contact with the positive case. The person that is listed as a contact will only be told that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and not given the person’s name. Providing an accurate list of contacts will help to protect family, friends and the community from widespread infection.

Guidance for travel from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources can be viewed on the www.movhd.com site as well as other helpful information.

Additional links are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887- 4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

You wear a mask to protect me, and I will wear a mask to protect you!