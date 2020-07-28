The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department regrets to announce a COVID-19 related death in Wood County. This brings the total deaths in the MOVHD region to five with four of those in Wood County.

New cases in Calhoun and Pleasants County bring their totals to six in Calhoun County and seven in Pleasants. Two cases are still active in Calhoun and four are active in Pleasants.

Wirt County remains at six total COVID-19 cases and only one case is still active. Ritchie County has one active case of the three total COVID-19 cases.

In the past week, Wood County added nineteen new COVID-19 cases. The total positive cases in Wood County is at 239 since COVID-19 hit Wood County. Of those, 112 are still active and under investigation.

In the Mid-Ohio Valley region, there are eight individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 complications and two of those are on ventilators.

It is important to continue to wear a mask when entering a building, remain six feet physical distancing from one another and wash/sanitize hands often. These precautions will help to eliminate the spread of COVID-19.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit our website at www.movhd.com or like us on Facebook (Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department MOVHD).