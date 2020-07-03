Wood County Positive COVID-19 Cases Continue to Climb

Parkersburg, WV July 3, 2020 – Wood County positive COVID-19 cases continue to climb. Since July 1 there have been 28 new cases. In total Wood County has had 114 cases since March and 59 of those are active cases.

None of the other counties have had a new case in the last week. Roane County remains at eleven cases, Pleasants has three case. Wirt County has had four cases and Calhoun and Ritchie Counties each have two confirmed cases.

If individuals let their guard down over the holidays, the numbers will continue to rise. It is vital that people remember to remain six feet apart when at Independence Day celebrations.

When out, a mask is the best protection for all of us. A cloth face covering should:

• Reach above the nose, below the chin, and completely cover the mouth and nostrils

• Fit snugly against the sides of the face

• Be made of multiple layers of fabric that you can still breathe through

• Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damaging the material or shape

• Face coverings can be made from bandanas and scarves as well

If you test positive for COVID-19, remain at home and self-isolate to stop the spread. It is also important to cooperate with health department in determining who might have been exposed to COVID-19 by being with you during your infectious period.

Guidance for travel from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources can be viewed on the www.movhd.com site as well as other helpful information.