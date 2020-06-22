The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) announces that Wood County has one more positive COVID-19 case bringing the total to 56 positive cases.
Roane County was reported to have added a case this weekend but the address from the lab was incorrect, therefore Roane County has 11 cases not 12. Calhoun and Pleasants Counties have three cases. Ritchie County has two positive cases and Wirt County remains at four cases.
Guidance for travel from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources can be viewed on the www.movhd.com site as well as other helpful information.
Additional links are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887- 4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.
Stay safe – wear a mask to keep yourself and others safe.