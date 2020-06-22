The Washington County Historical Society is commemorating the 100th Anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage with a special exhibit through the month of July. The Ohio History Connection exhibit, Ohio Women Vote: 100 Years of Change, consists of twelve standing panels that tell the story of Ohio women from diverse backgrounds who participated in the early days of the women’s suffrage movement that led to the 1920 passage of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The staff of the Ohio History Connection curated and designed the exhibit and the Ohio Humanities funded the production of the panels. The panels highlight quotes from articles, speeches, books, letters and oral history interviews, bringing the courageous women to life with their own words. Washington County has its own connection to the movement; early resident and activist Frances Dana Barker Gage is featured in the exhibit.

The exhibit was designed to travel to colleges, historical organizations, libraries and other venues through 2020 but COVID-19 restrictions limited its access in many locations. The Marietta Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau offered to help install the exhibit on the ground floor of the Armory beginning July 2nd. Deana Clark, director of the CVB, felt the anniversary was an important event. “The Marietta-Washington County CVB values the efforts of the Suffragists and recognizes the key role they played in the American story. We can better know what to do today when we know more about what sacrifices were made in the past. These women were a source of strength and inspiration, and we are excited to help share their story.”

The exhibit, free and open to the public, will be open daily during CVB hours, including later hours on July’s First Friday. The community is invited to walk among the panels and read of the fascinating women who helped achieve a landmark amendment. Visitors are asked to observe social distancing. The panels can also be seen virtually by visiting http://resources.ohiohistory.org/omeka/exhibits/show/suffrage. For more information contact WCHS President Jann Adams at stonegarden@suddenlink.net.

WHAT: Ohio History Connection Exhibit for 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage

WHERE: Ground floor of the Armory located at 241 Front Street in Marietta.

WHEN: July 2 through July 25 (excluding July 4 and Sundays)

TIME: Monday – Friday 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Saturday – 11 A.M. to 3 P.M.

July 3 – First Friday – open until 9 P.M.

Free and open to the public, with donations welcomed. Parking available.