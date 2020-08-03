The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department announced that Wood County lost another citizen to COVID-19 complications. Our staff extends our condolences to the family. This brings the total deaths in the MOVHD region to six with five of those in Wood County.

MOVHD has been working to make sure our reported numbers are accurate. Numbers have been adjusted for individuals that were transferred out of the region. Many of our cases have recovered recently and have been released from isolation. As of August 3, numbers for our region stand as listed:

County Total Cases Active Hospitalized On Ventilator Released Deaths Calhoun 6 1 0 0 5 0 Pleasants 8 5 2 1 3 0 Ritchie 3 0 0 0 3 0 Roane 14 4 0 0 9 1 Wirt 6 1 0 0 5 0 Wood 234 56 4 1 173 5

MOVHD encourages individuals to be cautious when traveling and to remember that everyone should wear masks when inside a place of business unless health restricts the use of a face covering.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit our website at www.movhd.com or like us on Facebook (Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department MOVHD).