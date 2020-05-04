The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) reports that Wood county added three new positive COVID-19 cases to bring the total positive cases for the county to 43. Cases remain the same in the other five counties of the Mid-Ohio Valley region. Roane county has 7 positive cases, Wirt county has 3, Pleasants county with 2, and Ritchie county has 1. Calhoun remains without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

With the Governor’s WV Strong – The Comeback, WV entering week two of reopening the state while still encouraging individuals to be Safer at Home. Protocols have been set for the following businesses to re-open:

Small businesses with 10 or fewer employees

Restaurants with takeaway service or outdoor dining

Religious entities and funeral homes

Barbershops, hair salons, nail salons, pet grooming and other professional services regulated by the West Virginia State Board of Barbers and Cosmetologists (via WVBBC.com)

To read the guidance for each, find the West Virginia Strong – The Comeback document linked.

In addition, State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp and Governor Justice announced on the press conference today that Wood County is being removed from the hotspot list. The status still recommends being Safer at Home. Businesses must continue to adhere to the requirements of Rule 64CSR114. You can find the full document linked here. For outside gatherings, during the designation of a hotspot, crowds were limited to five only. Now groups outdoors can have 25 people but will still need to social distance and wear face masks/coverings.

We all are anxious for this re-opening to continue and it is only by all using physical distancing and wearing a mask will it continue.

If you want information about what to do if you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and other items, you can access links at www.movhd.com; information about guidance and protocols are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab).

Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887- 4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

Please protect yourself and others. Stay safe and keep others safe.