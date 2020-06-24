The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) announces that Wood County has two more positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 58 positive cases.

Roane County has eleven cases. Calhoun and Pleasants Counties have three cases. Ritchie County has two positive cases and Wirt County remains at four cases.

It is important that individuals that test positive, especially after traveling or being in a large group, to work with the case investigator to identify those that may have been infected by contact with the positive case. This information will help to protect family, friends, and the community from widespread infection.

Guidance for travel from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources can be viewed on the www.movhd.com site as well as other helpful information.

Additional links are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

Stay safe, wear a mask to keep yourself and others safe.