The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department (MOVHD) announces that Wood County adds one more positive COVID-19 cases bringing the total to 59 positive cases.

Roane County has eleven cases. Calhoun and Pleasants Counties have three cases. Ritchie County has two positive cases and Wirt County remains at four cases.

As the state begins to open up and the weather is nicer, MOVHD would like to remind people that COVID-19 is not going away and encourages individuals to be aware of the risks when being part of a social gathering, church function or group setting. To keep the number of cases as low as possible, it is important to wear a mask, social distance and use good hand sanitizing.

If a person is not feeling well, they should avoid being out among the public as much as is possible. Individuals that test positive, especially after traveling or being in a large group, need to work with the case investigator to identify those that may have been infected by contact with the positive case. The person that is listed as a contact will only be told that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and not given the person’s name. Providing an accurate list of contacts will help to protect family, friends and the community from widespread infection.

Guidance for travel from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources can be viewed on the www.movhd.com site as well as other helpful information.

Additional links are available at www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.

You wear a mask to protect me, and I will wear a mask to protect you!