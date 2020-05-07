The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department report one new positive case of COVID-19 in Wood county. This brings the county’s total to 44 cases. Roane county has eight confirmed cases, Wirt county has three cases, Pleasants county has two, and Ritchie county has only one. Calhoun remains one of a few counties with no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Most people are aware that physical distancing, wearing a mask or face covering and washing hands or using hand sanitizer are effective methods to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Surfaces can also be contaminated and touching them can spread the virus. Mobile phones are one of the most highly touched sources of germs, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Along with counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables, mobile phones have both plastic and glass surfaces where the virus can survive up to days.

To clean mobile phone screens, people should use 70% isopropyl alcohol or disinfecting wipes. Apple, Samsung and other mobile phone providers have added this information to their user support guidelines during the pandemic. Phone users should not use bleach and should make sure they don’t allow moisture to go into openings such as charging ports, speakers or headphone outputs.

Additional information about COVID-19 can be found at www.movhd.com; www.cdc.gov (COVID banner) or www.wv.gov (COVID-19 tab). Operators are available 24/7 at the toll-free West Virginia Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-887-4304 to provide accurate information about COVID-19, the risk to the public, and the state’s response.