After being rescheduled from April 2020 due to the COVID outbreak, the Women of the World will finally be on the Marietta College campus on Monday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 6.

The appearance of this ensemble is made possible through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional funding from the Marietta College Music Department, the Modern Languages Department, the Asian Studies Program, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and the Noto Family Fund for Diversity in the Arts.

The Marietta College Department of Music is hosting a performance and an educational presentation by the vocal ensemble, Women of the World. The group was formed to bring women musicians from across the globe onto a common platform to collaborate and create through the sharing of music to explore and celebrate the differences in ideologies and cultural tenets that exist in the daily lives of women all over the world. Singing in 36 different languages and representing five different cultures, the four vocalists and one percussionist will entertain with an audience with a variety of music representing various countries and cultures.

Starting at 7:30 p.m., Monday, April 5, the ensemble members will discuss diversity and inclusion, ethnic differences and challenges, miscellaneous languages, tolerance, respect, racial prejudices and joy and inclusion that can be created through the music of various cultures. This event is open to the Marietta College community and members of the Mid-Ohio Valley community via Zoom. Once registered, a Zoom link will be emailed for individuals to sign in for the presentation. The presentation is limited to 100 participants, so registering early is important. Click here to register.

The Women of the World will present a concert at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 6. Due to COVID guidelines, live attendance is available only to a limited audience of Marietta College students, faculty and staff. However, local community members are invited to the livestream performance, which can be accessed Marietta College Music Department YouTube channel.

“An opportunity of this type is rarely available in our area. With all the recent division and acts of hate that have taken place in the U.S., it’s time for everyone to evaluate ourselves and bring humanity together,” said Marshall C. Kimball, retired Professor of Music at Marietta. “This concert will help begin the healing in our area and bring to the forefront that we are much more alike than we are different. Music is a great healing and relational tool. I hope the community tunes in to hear and feel the exhilaration of this ensemble.”