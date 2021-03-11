A year ago this week, the Mid Ohio Valley Players, like so many others were forced to shut their doors due to the health risks from the pandemic. In order to continue to bring theatre to the valley and to give local actors, directors, and technicians an opportunity to practice their craft WMOVP Radio Theatre was born.This week WMOVP presents its twentieth production of social distance theatre. Join the cast and crew of WMOVP for sci-fi double feature with two episodes from the classic radio series X minus One. It’s a sci-fi double feature!

First up is The Veldt, an adaptation of the Ray Bradbury short story by the same name. It is a suspenseful look at what happens when a family provides everything for their children, except love. The second story, Skulking Permit, adapted from the short story by Robert Sheckley, is a satire that portrays humanity’s potential for unity and peace, as it is challenged by ghosts from the past. Director David Scheimann, said, “Both of these shows illustrate the range of humanity’s vulnerability and its strength.”

Scheimann, who is directing his first WMOVP production encourages everyone to tune in. “We’ve got some new faces in this show, as well as some actors we haven’t seen in a while, and some you love to watch again and again.” Natasha Allen, one of the newest members of the company, who plays Patty in The Veldt said, “This has been a fun experience playing a middle schooler in a sci-fi world and also a challenging experience doing some kind of theater during a global pandemic! But I think it’s awesome that people are finding ways to continue the arts and I am glad I am a part of it.”

Founding Director Suzanne Walker got the idea for social distance theatre when her employer Marietta College invited its employees to use their Zoom accounts to help the community stay connected. Walker explained, “I never expected that we would still be doing WMOVP Radio Theatre a year later, but it has been a wonderful creative outlet for so many. We hope that it continues to be a source of family entertainment for the valley.”

While MOVP has been able to reopen its doors, the number of patrons who are able to see shows is still very limited. Until this past week, only 15% of the house or 45 patrons could see a show on any given evening. MOVP President JR Wells is pleased that that the new orders from the Governor have increased the capacity to 25% of house. “However, we know that some people who are at the greatest risk are still not able to come to the theatre either as patrons or as participants in shows. So we are committed to continuing WMOVP offerings once a month until that time when we can congregate safely together.”

To view the live performance, join on the webinar link, Friday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m. or call in to hear the audio at 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799, Webinar ID: 936 2677 9110. If you are unable to join in for the live performance it will be available on the Mid Ohio Valley Players, Inc. Facebook page beginning as a premier video on Saturday, March 13 at 8:00 p.m.

MOVP President JR Wells invites the faithful WMOVP audience to tune in this week for a visit to future and urges those who have not had a chance to see a performance of WMOVP Radio Theatre to give it a try.

“We are continuing our Pledge Drive and ask that the people of the valley take this opportunity to see that we are still delivering quality community theatre. Because we have not been able to open our doors until recently and sell tickets, we like many other non-profit community theatres are having to rely on the generosity of our supporters. The goal of the pledge drive is $20,000 which will help us to meet overhead costs and continue to work on renovations now that the new roof is in place,” said Wells.“Producing original scripts, offering creative outlets for actors, directors and technicians, educating the next generation through Jr. Players and Youth Theatre, and providing family entertainment for the Valley is what it’s all about and we need the community’s help.”