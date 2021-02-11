After a short hiatus following the Mid Ohio Valley Players successful return to live theatre in January, WMOVP Radio Theatre is back this month with more family entertainment to help chase away the doldrums of February. The first offering this month brings back the Valley’s favorite family, the Andersons, with Father Knows Best’s Valentine’s Day episode, An Orchid for a Lady. It will be broadcast live, Friday, February 12th at 7:00 p.m.. WMOVP Radio Theatre invites you to once again join them on Zoom free of charge, as the Andersons in Father Knows Best, brings us their own funny Valentine. Will Margaret be the only woman in the neighborhood who doesn’t get an orchid from her husband? Will young Bud be able to get Valentine’s gifts for his five best girls? Will Kathy really use all of her money to buy herself Valentine’s so she gets the most at school? Don’t miss this classic family comedy.

Not only does WMOVP provide an opportunity for the valley to see live theatre, it has been key in giving actors and technicians a chance to perform theatre. This is the fifth installment of Father Knows Best that WMOVP has produced. It is an audience favorite and the stories have resonated with all involved. Director Amber Smrek who also plays Kathy, explained, “We look forward to holidays because it is a chance to get the family back together.” Vanessa Rake as Betty Anderson, agreed. “”I’ve lost count of how many Father Knows Best episodes we have done so far and these shows tend to be a favorite of our WMOVP viewers. We play off each other well and we really have become a close little family when we get to be The Andersons!”

So if you are looking for a way to enjoy a funny Valentine with your Valentine, WMOVP has just the ticket – and

it’s free!

The show will be rebroadcast on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 8:00 p.m. as a Facebook premiere video on the Mid Ohio Valley Players, Inc. Facebook page. To view the performance live on Friday, Feb. 12 at 7:00 p.m., audience members can view through Zoom or call in to hear the audio at 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799, Webinar ID: 936 2677 9110.

Friday’s performance is part of the ongoing fund-raising campaign for MOVP. Because performance theatres have not been able to open since March and now are restricted to only 15% of the capacity of their theaters, MOVP, like many other non-profit community theaters are having to rely on the generosity of their supporters. Wells explained, “Producing original scripts, offering creative outlets for actors, directors and technicians, educating the next generation through Jr. Players and Youth Theatre, and providing family entertainment for the Valley is what it’s all about and we need the community’s help.”

The group is hopeful that folks will respond to an evening of quality entertainment. Contributions can be made online at movp.org or by mailing a check to the Mid Ohio Valley Players, P.O. Box 814, Marietta, OH 45750.