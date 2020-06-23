The Mid Ohio Valley Players will perform their next offering of social distance theatre this Friday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m. MOVP invites you to join them on Zoom as they present the seventh installment of WMOVP Radio Theatre. The group is excited to bring another classic radio experience to children this week as well as an offering for those who love suspense. The first half-hour offers great fun for the whole family. Faster than a speeding bullet! More powerful than a locomotive! Able to leap tall buildings at a single bound! Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s SUPERMAN! The radio show aimed at young and old listeners alike debuted in 1940.

WMOVP Radio Theatre will present two short episodes – “Baby from Krypton” and the “Silver Clipper.” Each episode is 10-15 minutes long, so it is short enough to keep even younger children engaged. Director Douglas Reed explained why he was drawn to this story: “The story of Superman is a well-known staple and heroic icon of American culture. What better way to portray the origin story and typical heroic deed of such a hero than to appeal to a general audience with a delightful amount of Camp that’s sure to leave them smiling and anticipating a new installment?” he said. “For this performance, I’ve added a special element of storytelling to intrigue a children’s audience to tune in, not to mention a brilliant cast.”

Tim Tuten, playing Superman, is excited to be part of this week’s production. “Becoming and playing Superman/Clark Kent is like a dream role. As a kid, I loved the comics, 1940s cartoon, and the 1978 Superman movie. Simply, I adore the story and character arc of Superman/Clark Kent,” he said. “I hope people will enjoy my interpretation of him and the great portrayals the rest of the cast bring to this production.”

After a five-minute intermission, adults can stay tuned for a psychological thriller, Goodbye, Miss Lizzie Borden at 7:30 p.m. First aired on CBS Suspense radio program in October 1955, the mystery of the Lizzy Borden axe murders is carried to a plausible conclusion. It is a year since Mr. and Mrs. Borden were murdered and Lizzie was acquitted of their murder. And now a newspaper reporter has arrived to shed some light on the unsolved murder case.

“I am a frequent listener of the ‘Suspense’ classic radio program from CBS. Lizzie’s story stood out to me while searching for a good thriller to tell. In my opinion, this fictional tale is the best-interpreted supposition of what could have happened after the Lizzie Borden trial,” Director Reed explained. “The cast I’ve selected, I feel, will best portray the story 65 years after its original broadcast.”

Gwen Sour, who portrays Lizzie Borden, has enjoyed being involved in the production. “As a current theatre major at Marietta College I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to exercise my creative muscles by performing with the MOVP’s Radio Theatre program; especially since performance opportunities are so limited during this quarantine!” she said. “Goodbye, Miss Lizzie Borden really has a lot of fun twists you wouldn’t expect from such a short performance piece and I really think that’s what makes it such a fun, genuine show to work on!”

To view the performance live on Friday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m. for Superman and 7:30 for Goodbye, Miss Lizzie Borden, audience members can view through Zoom or call in to hear the audio at 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799, Webinar ID: 936 2677 9110. It will also be posted as a premier on the Mid Ohio Valley Players, Inc. Facebook page on Saturday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m.