The Mid Ohio Valley Players presents the next performance of WMOVP Radio Theatre, just in time for Father’s Day. On Friday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m. MOVP invites you to join them on Zoom as they present the sixth installment of WMOVP Radio Theatre. MOVP brings back an audience favorite, Father Knows Best. “This was our first WMOVP offering. It has been our most-watched episode with over 400 viewers on Facebook,” explained founding Director Suzanne Walker. This episode is directed by Becca Buck, who invites everyone to tune in.

“Join us with your Dad or a special father figure in your life to celebrate Father’s Day!” said Buck. “This delightful episode will have you laughing as the women work to plan something “special” for the town’s fathers and the fathers and sons work to find an escape!”

Buck, explained, “When we did the Our Miss Brooks, Mother’s Day show, I knew we had to do something for the dads and father figures out there if we were still doing social distance theatre by Father’s Day, and here we are.” Coming back for an encore, the original WMOVP cast for Father Knows Best is back. They will have you laughing as they present this family fun episode, “Father’s Day Picnic.” Buck said, “Working with the cast has been a dream, my only problem is that sometimes they have me laughing so much I forget to write notes.”

Jim Anderson, played by Jeff Walker, comes home to find his house full of women planning a Father’s Day picnic for half the town. He asks his wife Margaret, played by Kathy Biery, to please just “buy him a tie.” But it is not to be, Jim learns that the picnic includes relay races with great prizes and he enters into a friendly competition with his neighbor. Soon, all the fathers and sons are training for the big day. On the day of the picnic, the men of the town are all stricken with the same affliction. What will become of the picnic? Will there be any Father’s Day surprise for Jim?

The cast is excited to add a new component this week. After the credits, they will come back on camera to do Q & A with the live audience. Viewers will be able to chat with the cast using the Q&A and chat functions on Zoom. “We have had a great deal of fun doing these broadcasts,” said Amber Smrek, who plays Kathy, “but we miss the interaction with the audience. So when the idea came up to do a talkback with the audience we all jumped at the chance.” To view the performance live on Friday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m., audience members can view through Zoom or call in to hear the audio at 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799, Webinar ID: 936 2677 9110. It will also be posted for a Father’s Day premier on the Mid Ohio Valley Players, Inc. Facebook page on Sunday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Next week, WMOVP Radio Theatre, under the direction of Douglas Reed, will present another two-part evening, with Superman at 7:00 for children of all ages, and then they will finish with a more ominous offering at 7:30 with a classic Suspense episode, “Goodbye, Miss Lizzie Borden.”