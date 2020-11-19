Just in time for Thanksgiving, The Mid Ohio Valley Players presents the next performance of WMOVP Radio Theatre. On Friday, Nov. 20 at 8:00 p.m. MOVP invites you to join them on Zoom as they present the next installment of WMOVP Radio Theatre. MOVP brings back one of the audience favorites, Father Knows Best. “This was our first WMOVP offering. It has been our most-watched episode with over 400 viewers on Facebook,” explained Director Suzanne Walker.

Walker invites everyone to tune in. “This funny, heartfelt episode is a great way to get in the spirit for Thanksgiving. As many of us contemplate a Thanksgiving that may be very different than our normal celebrations, this episode reminds us of the importance of family and no matter how different the celebration may look we are still bound together by love.”

The show opens with the youngest daughter, Kathy, played by Amber Smrek, practicing her winning Thanksgiving Day poem for her parents, Jim Anderson, played by Jeff Walker, and Margaret, played by Kathy Biery. We quickly learn that Thanksgiving in the Anderson house will not same this year as all of the Anderson children have plans to eat dinner elsewhere for the holiday, leaving mom and dad on their own for the first time. What ensues promises to bring laughter and tears to audience members as we too prepare for a Thanksgiving that will be missing distant friends and family due to the pandemic.

Jeff Walker, playing Jim Anderson, said that he was delighted to get to reprise the role, “During this time when there is so much uncertainty and we know that this Thanksgiving may be unlike any other that you have experienced, we at WMOVP are thankful for the opportunity to do social distance theatre; we are thankful for you, our faithful audience; and we hope that spending some time with the Andersons brings some added joy to your Thanksgiving.”

The show will be rebroadcast on Thanksgiving night at 8:00 p.m. as a Facebook premiere video on the Mid Ohio Valley Players, Inc. Facebook page. To view the performance live on Friday, Nov. 20 at 8:00 p.m., audience members can view through Zoom or call in to hear the audio at 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799, Webinar ID: 936 2677 9110.