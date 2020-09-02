The game’s afoot as the Mid-Ohio Valley Players bring Sherlock Holmes, The Case of the Dead Adventuress to the Zoom screen this Friday, September 4 for two performances at 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. WMOVP Radio Theatre is excited to bring this classic radio whodunit to life for the next installment of social distance theatre. “For as long as I can remember, mysteries have been my preferred genre,” Director Amber Smrek said. “I love being confronted with a problem and letting my brain run wild trying to find the solution. And Sherlock Holmes is such a classic. But I knew when taking on this script that I wanted to bring some new experiences to the audience. Yes, watching a mystery unfold play out in front of you is fun. But, wouldn’t it be more fun to play along? That is why we have added a puzzle and riddle to the show. If the audience is able to deduce the solutions, they are entered into a raffle for a basket full of Whodunit inspired goodies.”

Viewers will also notice that the group continues to make technical upgrades as they learn more and more on how to use Zoom to deliver live theatre. Becca Buck, Assistant Director and Sound and Visual Design and

Engineer explained: “This run the tech has been a whole new challenge. We tried adding a new element to the shows for a more film-like aspect. Just when you think we’ve got it all figured out, we try something new. Who knew there would be such depth to Zoom theater? Especially when this whole new adventure began.”

Started as a way to bring live theatre to the valley when everyone and everything was locked down in quarantine, MOVP’s social distance theatre has continued as performance venues have remained closed due to the pandemic. Not only does it bring family entertainment to viewers, but it has provided a creative outlet for actors, directors, and technicians. This week you will see several of your MOVP favorites, and some new faces to WMOP Radio Theatre. Regular David Scheimann said, “I love working with my regular WMOVP friends, but it’s also wonderful seeing actors like Chuck Wilcox and Madison Roe coming onboard and expanding our virtual troupe of actors.”

Although Governor DeWine announced last week that performance venues can reopen at 15% capacity, MOVP has decided to continue is social distance theatre to help supplement what the theatre can offer with such limited capacity. WMOVP Radio Theatre will have performances on the first and third Friday of each month. This week only, there will be two performances, one at 7:00 p.m. and a second at 8:00 p.m. Founding director, Suzanne Walker explains, “Now that many people are back at work we are finding that 7:00 is too early for folks to get home, settle in and get ready to enjoy a little entertainment. We didn’t want to leave our faithful 7:00 viewers wondering where we were this week so we are doing two performances to make the transition.”

MOVP President JR Wells invites the faithful WMOVP audience to tune for this interactive production and urges those who have not had a chance to see a performance of WMOVP Radio Theatre to give it a try. “We are continuing our Pledge Drive and ask that the people of the valley take this opportunity to see that we are still delivering quality community theatre. Since we have not been able to open our doors and sell tickets, we like many other non-profit community theatres are having to rely on the generosity of our supporters,” he said. “The goal of the pledge drive is $20,000 which will help us to meet overhead costs and continue to work on renovations now that the new roof is in place. Producing original scripts, offering creative outlets for actors, directors, and technicians, educating the next generation through Jr. Players and Youth Theatre, and providing family entertainment for the Valley is what it’s all about and we need the community’s help.”

To view the live performance, join on the webinar link Friday, September 4 at 7:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. or call in to hear the audio at 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799, Webinar ID: 936 2677 9110. If you are unable to join in for the live performance it will be available on the Mid Ohio Valley Players, Inc. Facebook page beginning as a premier video on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 7:00 p.m. WMOVP Radio Theatre will return in two weeks on Friday, September 18 at 8:00 p.m. with an episode of Gunsmoke directed by Tim Tuten.