The Mid Ohio Valley Players will offer their next performance of social distance theatre this Friday, October 23 at 8:00 p.m. MOVP invites you to join them on Zoom as they present the next installment of WMOVP Radio Theatre. This week WMOVP Radio Theatre continues a month of Trick or Treat for the Valley with a classic Suspense episode of 39 Steps. It is best known from the 1935 British thriller film version directed by Alfred Hitchcock. It is very loosely based on the 1915 adventure novel The Thirty-Nine Steps by John Buchan.

This venture is a significant undertaking for MOVP. It is an hour-long production and is set in two countries. Director Vanesa Rake explained, “This is the third WMOVP show I’ve directed and while it has been the most challenging due to length and cast size, it has also been my favorite. I wanted to work with as many people as possible from all of the previous online shows, bringing them into one big production. This whole cast is absolutely amazing!”

Another new feature to this week’s offering is the ability to have two actors on the same screen which allows more interaction of the characters. Angie Shrader, who plays Pamela and Sean Shoop as Richard Hannay are enjoying the challenge. Shrader said, “I think this show was perfect to try out sharing a screen with two actors (living together already of course!) It was challenging and fun because how do you fake a kiss on screen and make it look real anyway?! At the same time, there have been unique technical difficulties and also stress to know lines better because you really do get to interact with someone! Shoop agreed, “Being able to work on the same laptop with Angela has been fun and brings a more stage-like collaborative approach to our scenes together.”

Friday’s performance is part of the ongoing fund-raising campaign for MOVP. MOVP President JR Wells said, “We really appreciate everyone who has given in response to the WMOVP Radio Theatre series. It has helped keep the bills paid.”

Because performance theatres have not been able to open since March and now are restricted to only 15% of the capacity of their theaters, MOVP, like many other non-profit community theaters are having to rely on the generosity of their supporters. Wells explained, “The goal of the pledge drive is $20,000 which will help us to meet overhead costs and continue to work on renovations now that the new roof is in place. Producing original scripts, offering creative outlets for actors, directors and technicians, educating the next generation through Jr. Players and Youth Theatre, and providing family entertainment for the Valley is what it’s all about and we need the community’s help.”

The group has crested the $7,000 mark of the campaign and they are hopeful that folks will respond to an evening of quality entertainment. Contributions can be made online at movp.org or by mailing a check to the Mid Ohio Valley Players, P.O. Box 814, Marietta, OH 45750.

To view the performance, join on the webinar link, Friday, October 23 at 8:00 p.m. at or call in to hear the audio at 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799, Webinar ID: 936 2677 9110. If you are unable to join in for the performance it will be available on the Mid Ohio Valley Players, Inc. Facebook page as a premier video on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:00 p.m.