Washington County and the rest of Southeast Ohio have had relatively few cases of COVID-19 in comparison to other parts of Ohio, thanks to the many sacrifices local residents have made since March. “However, this does not mean we’re out of the woods yet,” cautions Anne Goon, Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner. “We’ve had 122 cases here in Washington County, which means that 99% of our residents are still at risk.”

Since most of us are still capable of getting infected with COVID-19, Washington County’s situation could easily change as local residents travel outside the area for summer vacations. As Washington County Health Department Administrator Roger Coffman notes, “The number of COVID-19 cases in some common vacation spots in southern and western parts of the U.S. is climbing, which puts our residents at risk of getting infected while enjoying their summer vacation. Since many people with COVID-19 have few or no symptoms, they can unintentionally infect family, friends, or co-workers upon their return to Ohio.”

Washington County Health Department and Marietta/Belpre Health Department urge local residents to plan their summer vacations carefully by considering the following questions before they leave Washington County:

·Is there an alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area I plan to travel to for my vacation?

·Will my employer requirea 14-day quarantine when I return?

·What can I do to minimize my family’s risk of being exposed to COVID-19 during our vacation?

·What can my family do after we return to protect others, especially if we could have COVID-19 and not know it yet?

Visit the CDC’s website to find out more about traveling safely in the United States during this pandemic, including information about COVID-19 hot spots.

Washington County has 122 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths, and is still monitoring 3.3% of the cases. Marietta Memorial Hospital initiated 3,737 tests to date. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 4.6%.

For information about ways to keep you and your community safe, please visit the Ohio Department of Health website at coronavirus.ohio.gov.