The American Red Cross currently faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during the global coronavirus outbreak. During this shortage, healthy and willing donors are desperately needed. Many patients in the Mid-Ohio Valley and across the globe count on this life-saving treatment.

If you have never given blood before, know that your donation can help save up to three lives and the need for blood is constant. To give, you need to be in good general health, be at least 17 years old in most states (16 years old with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds, and have not donated blood in the last 56 days.

Donors are asked to make an appointment on the American Red Cross website, by phone at 1-800-RedCross, or via the free donor app which can be found in the App Store. On the app, donors can get a Rapid Pass by completing a quick questionnaire. The app will then give a QR barcode, which staff will scan when the donor arrives, saving time and limiting exposure. Giving blood usually takes no more than an hour – often less if the donor completes the survey in advance.

Thursday, April 9th | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Grand Central Mall

100 Grand Central Mall, Vienna, WV 26105

Monday, April 13th | 10:00 AM – 2:30 PM | Marietta Memorial Hospital

401 Matthew Street, Marietta, OH 45750

Thursday, April 23rd | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Grand Central Mall

100 Grand Central Mall, Vienna, WV 26105

Thursday, April 30th | 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM | Grand Central Mall

100 Grand Central Mall, Vienna, WV 26105

Monday, May 11th | 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Vienna Public Library

2300 River Road, Vienna, WV 26105

Thursday, May 14th | 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM | Church of Christ

610 26th Street, Vienna, WV 26105

Monday, May 18th | 1:00 PM – 6:30 PM | Lowell VFD

223 Lock Street, Lowell, OH 45744

Tuesday, May 19th | 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM | The Basilica of Saint Mary

506 Fourth Street, Marietta, OH 45750

Thursday, May 28th | 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM | Grand Central Mall

100 Grand Central Mall, Vienna, WV 26105