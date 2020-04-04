The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 45 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 282.

As of April 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., 7,686 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 282 positive, 7,404 negative and two deaths.

DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. The data in the daily reports include all known positive cases but underreports the total number of individuals tested as not all laboratories are able to electronically submit negative test results.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (2), Berkeley (49), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (19), Jackson (13), Jefferson (17), Kanawha (48), Logan (5), Marion (13), Marshall (4), Mason (4), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (40), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (5), Putnam (5), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (7).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

A new dashboard is available atwww.coronavirus.wv.govwith West Virginia-specific data and other information.A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be foundhere.