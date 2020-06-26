As of Monday, July 6, most Washington County Public Library locations will reopen their stacks to the public, while continuing to offer curbside services.

The Barlow, Belpre, Beverly, Marietta, and New Matamoras Libraries will be open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on weekdays, and 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturdays. The Lafayette Library’s drive-thru will also be open during these times, but the building will remain closed for the time being. The Local History and Genealogy Building will be open to those who make an appointment between 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on weekdays and 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturdays as well.

“We look forward to welcoming our patrons back into our libraries,” said WCPL Director Justin Mayo.

The Washington County Public Library asks all patrons to be respectful of other patrons and maintain a safe distance of at least 6’ from others. All patrons are asked to wear a mask when coming to pick up materials or use a computer. Hand sanitizer will be available upon entry.

Patrons wishing to return materials are asked to wipe down all materials and place them in one of our outdoor bookdrops. No returns will be accepted or permitted inside our buildings at this time.

All in-person programming has been canceled through July.

Inside the WCPL Bookmobile

The WCPL Bookmobile will resume its county route starting on Tuesday, July 7th with an updated schedule. More information can be found on the library’s website. Digital resources, including digital downloads, streaming services, and electronic resources remain available 24/7 for patron use and are also accessible online.

“As we prepare to reopen the Washington County Public Libraries, we want you to know that we have taken the utmost precautions to protect the health and safety of our staff and patrons,” said Mayo. “We have employed the services of Classic Carpet Cleaning, to deep clean all our facilities. Classic Carpet Cleaning has deep cleaned and applied EPA registered and recognized cleaners and disinfectants to sanitize all primary touchpoints, primary surfaces, and floors. As we reopen, we will continue to follow the necessary guidelines set forth by the State of Ohio and our local Health Officials to ensure we continue to maintain a safe and healthy environment.”

These precautions are made in the interest of public safety and the prevention of community spread. The COVID-19 situation is changing rapidly, and the Washington County Public Library will continue to monitor the situation and collaborate with public health officials.

For ongoing information about the Washington County Public Library, its policies or procedures, please visit www.wcplib.info.