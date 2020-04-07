

As of today, there is an outbreak associated with a Washington County skilled nursing care center. Residents and staff have been tested for COVID-19, and so far, there are several positive cases. Further results of testing from the facility are still pending as of the time of this publication.

According to the CDC, one of four people with COVID-19 maynot show symptoms. Roger Coffman, Administrator, Washington County Health Department, said, “It is more important than ever to keep 6 feet away from others, wash your hands, and stay at home in order to limit further spread of COVID-19.” These and other important guidelines can be found by visitingwww.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Currently, Washington County is reporting 21 COVID-19 cases.

The Ohio Department of Health can answer general questions regarding COVID-19 by calling 1-833-427-5634 or visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Medical questions regarding COVID-19 should be directed to your provider, Memorial Health System 24/7 nurse advice line: 1-844-474-6522 or WVU Medicine COVID-19 triage number: 304-598-6000 opt. 4.

