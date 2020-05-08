The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19.

Washington County has 111 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths, and is still monitoring 42.3% of the cases.

Marietta Memorial Hospital initiated 2,014 tests to date. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 6.2%. “Memorial Health System will continue to care for a lower than expected number of COVID patients and we look forward to resuming care for patients in a safe and cautious way.” says Jennifer Offenberger, Associate VP, Service Excellence of Memorial Health System.

Responsible RestartOhio is about protecting the health of employees, customers, and our families to control the spread of the virus and responsibly getting Ohio back to work. Visit the Ohio Department of Health website at coronavirus.ohio.gov for Responsible RestartOhio sector-specific operating requirements; such as Manufacturing, Retail, General Office, Hair Salons, and Restaurants.

5PROTOCOLS FOR ALL BUSINESSES:

Require face coverings for employees and recommend them for clients and customers at all times.

Conduct daily health assessments by employers and employees (self-evaluations) to determine if “fit for duty.”

Maintain good hygiene at all times – hand washing, sanitizing, and social distancing.

Clean and sanitize workplaces throughout the workday and at the close of business or between shifts.

Limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines. Use an appointment setting where possible to limit congestion.

Josh Lane, Washington County Health Department Registered Sanitarian stated, “Please be courteous to one another as we go into public spaces. We ask that people be respectful of one another and their personal space, we never know what worries or health conditions may be of concern to those around us. We are here to help. Reach out to your local health department with best practices or needs to keep the virus spread low.”

For information about ways to keep you and your community safe, please visit the Ohio Department of Health website at coronavirus.ohio.gov.