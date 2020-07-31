The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19. Marietta Memorial Hospital initiated 7,040 tests to date. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 4.4%.

Washington County has 192 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths, and is monitoring 10.9% of the cases. Washington County is at Alert Level 1 Public Emergency (Yellow).

“To lower your risk of getting COVID-19, it’s important to reduce your exposure to the three C’s: Confined (or enclosed) spaces, Close Contact with others, and Crowds,” advises Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon. She notes that all mass gathering guidelines are being combined into a single document to address the risks of being in crowds or in close contact with groups of more than 10. Once available it should be located here.

