The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19. Washington County has 177 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths, and is monitoring 7.3% of the cases. Washington County is at Alert Level 1 Public Emergency (Yellow).

“I’m really pleased that Washington County’s status went back to Yellow Level 1 on Thursday, July 23. It’s important that we all continue to remember that our individual choices make a difference for our entire county,” shared Anne Goon, Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner.

Please continue to monitor yourself and your family for symptoms for COVID-19. Stay home if you’re sick, and contact your usual medical provider to determine if you should be tested, no matter how mild your symptoms seem.

Continue to distance yourself at least 6 feet from others – most especially people you don’t live with since you don’t know who does or doesn’t have COVID-19. Wear face coverings in public (indoors and outdoors), especially when social distancing is difficult to maintain. See the July 23 Director’s Order for details.

Be more cautious when interacting with others who are not practicing social distancing or wearing face covers. Avoid traveling to high-risk areas – including red counties in Ohio and “hot spot” states listed in the state travel advisory.

Continue to use good hygiene standards, including:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use hand sanitizer frequently

Avoid touching your face

Cover coughs or sneezes (e.g., into a tissue or elbow).

Symptom self-evaluation monitoring

Marietta Memorial Hospital initiated 6,487 tests to date. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 4.7%. “As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Ohio, we want to stress the seriousness of following masking orders. As your healthcare system, we continue to offer testing, develop care plans, and stay up to date on the latest treatment options. We encourage you to wear masks in public, frequently wash your hands, practice physical distancing, and monitor your health. As always, we are here if you need us and we are prepared to care for you safely,” said Jennifer Offenberger Associate VP, Service Excellence Memorial Health System.

For more information visit the Ohio Department of Health website at coronavirus.ohio.gov.