The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19. Washington County has 162 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths, and is currently monitoring 14.2% of the cases. Washington County is atAlert Level 2 Public Emergency (Orange)due to increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. There are 18 new cases since last Friday.
Marietta Memorial Hospital initiated 5,785 tests to date. Since the onset of COVID-19 rate of tests positive is 5.31% which is also increasing.
If you need to get tested for COVID-19, you have options! You and your doctor can choose among local hospitals, urgent care centers, private healthcare providers, and retail pharmacies, depending on how quickly you need the results and how much you want to spend. Most have a screening process that you must complete before testing. Cost varies, so be sure to ask. While waiting on test results, isolate yourself at home.
More testing sites and pop-up sites may become available in the future, so be sure to visit the Ohio Department of Health website at coronavirus.ohio.gov. Choose the “Testing and Community Health Centers” tab to find additional testing locations.