The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19. Washington County has 144 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths, and is still monitoring 12.5% of the cases. Washington County is atAlert Level 2 Public Emergency (Orange)due to increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution. There are 17 new cases since last Friday.

“As a health commissioner, I really need local residents to understand COVID-19 is among us. We need to take it seriously. It’s not a hoax or some fake news- it’s caused by a very real virus that our bodies have never seen before. This virus loves us all equally- whether we are young or old, male or female, black or white, living in the city or out in the country, in good or poor health. We determine how many people in the Mid-Ohio Valley will get infected, how many end up in the hospital on a ventilator, and how many die- all by what we choose to do and not do on a daily basis,” said Anne Goon, Health Commissioner, Marietta/Belpre Health Department.

Marietta Memorial Hospital initiated 4,882 tests to date. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 4.5%. “As we head into another summer weekend with an increase in COVID cases in our community, please observe social distancing, wash your hands often, wear a mask, and be kind to each other. We’re here if you need us, and our COVID Assessment Clinic is open Saturday 10 – 6,” said Jennifer Offenberger, Associate VP, Service Excellence of Memorial Health System.

For information about ways to keep you and your community safe, please visit the Ohio Department of Health website atcoronavirus.ohio.gov.