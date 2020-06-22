The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19. Washington County has 119 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths, and is still monitoring 1.7% of the cases.

Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon notes, “More is being learned about this novel coronavirus all the time, and it helps us identify the most effective ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.” Recent research published online by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences reveals that airborne transmission is the main way COVID-19 spreads.

Wearing face masks in public significantly reduced the number of COVID-19 infections in the three epicenters of Wuhan, China; Italy; and New York City. The researchers concluded that wearing face masks is the most effective way to prevent human-to-human spread of this disease.

Marietta Memorial Hospital initiated 3,537 tests to date. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 4.7%.

Washington County Health Department Director of Nursing, Val Betkoski, asks us to, “Please remember to maintain social distancing and hand washing as we start Summer!”

For information about ways to keep you and your community safe, please visit the Ohio Department of Health website atcoronavirus.ohio.gov.