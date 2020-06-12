Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19

Washington County has had 117 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths. All cases have been closed, which means the local health department is no longer monitoring them. Please note the reduction from last week at 118 and this week at 117 cases. A person had taken two separate tests, and the case was entered twice with different spellings. Each case should only be listed once, so this correction eliminated a formerly reported case.

If you are planning a gathering, please visit coronavirus.ohio.gov to find Responsible RestartOhio guidelines for the type of event that you are hoping to provide. Once you have read through the guidance, please contact the local health department if you have further questions. Marietta and Belpre event organizers can contact Marietta/Belpre Health Department at 740-373-0611. For events outside Marietta or Belpre, organizers should contact Washington County Health Department at 740-374-2782.

Marietta Memorial Hospital initiated 3,061 tests to date. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 5.1%. “With summer officially here, and a lower number of cases in our region, it is sometimes easy to forget it is still important to be physically distancing, washing our hands often, wearing masks when appropriate, and doing our part to lessen the spread of COVID-19,” stated Jennifer Offenberger, Associate VP, Service Excellence of Memorial Health System.

Dr. Breece, VP Physician Services and Chief Medical Officer, said, “Your safety is our priority. Our physician offices, our Emergency Rooms, hospitals and Physician Care Express locations are here if you need us. We’ve added additional cleaning, social distancing, and screenings at key entry areas. Please don’t wait to seek care if you need it.”

For information about ways to keep you and your community safe, please visit the Ohio Department of Health website at coronavirus.ohio.gov.