Marietta Memorial Hospital has initiated 3,061 tests to date. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 5.2%. “As we head into another great summer weekend, please remember to keep practicing social distancing, washing your hands, and please be kind to one another. Remember, the health system is here and ready to care for you safely if you need us,” stated Jennifer Offenberger, Associate VP, Service Excellence of Memorial Health System.

The State of Ohio COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data reported to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) about cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Ohio by selected demographics and county of residence. Data is reported to ODH via the Ohio Disease Reporting System (ODRS). The bar chart shows the number of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalization admission, and deaths reported each month in Washington County, Ohio.

Washington County has had 118 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 15 hospitalized, and 19 deaths. All cases have been closed, which means they are no longer being monitored by the local health department. This means that the case has completed the required isolation period and has gone at least 72 hours without fever (without the use of fever-reducing medications), shown improvement in respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath), AND at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

The dated charts show the ratio of closed cases, deaths, and cases being monitored. The reporting period is from the beginning of this pandemic up to the date in the chart title. The death percentage is known as the Case Fatality Rate, the proportion of deaths from COVID-19 compared to the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Washington County, Ohio.

“We’re all in this together, and our individual decisions and actions can impact many other people. Each life matters” notes Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon. “To quote our Governor, ‘It is up to each of us to do what we can to keep each other safe and choose to keep six feet of social distance, wear masks, and maintain good hand hygiene.’ ”

For information about ways to keep you and your community safe, please visit the Ohio Department of Health website at coronavirus.ohio.gov.