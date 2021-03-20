The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19.

Washington County has 4,869 COVID-19 cases, 195 hospitalizations, and 104 deaths to date. Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Washington County Health Department are currently monitoring 203 active cases. According to the Public Health Advisory Alert System, Washington County remains at Alert Level 3 (Red) with high incidence.

According to the Ohio Department of Health Vaccination Dashboard, 22.48% of Washington County residents and 22.66% of Ohioans received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 13.68% of Washington County residents and 13.02% of Ohioans received all CDC recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning on March 29, COVID vaccine eligibility will expand to all Ohioans ages 16 and older. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved by the FDA for vaccinating those ages 16 and 17, but people 18 and older may receive the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA has not approved the vaccination of children ages 15 or younger.

To check your vaccine eligibility, visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.