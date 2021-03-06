The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19.

Washington County has 4,736 COVID-19 cases, 186 hospitalizations, and 96 deaths* to date. Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Washington County Health Department are currently monitoring 278 active cases. According to the Public Health Advisory Alert System, Washington County remains at Alert Level 3 (Red) with high incidence.

*The Ohio Department of Health now uses deathcertificate data from the ElectronicDeathRegistration System (EDRS) as the sole source of information forCOVID deathsreported on the state’s COVID-19 dashboards. In the past, the Ohio Disease Reporting System (ODRS) was used. ODRS relies on data entry from a variety of sources including local health departments, healthcare providers, and urgent care centers. The additional deaths now reported in Washington County are not new deaths instead they were unintentionally missed in ODRS and now captured from EDRS.

“Memorial Health System has seen a decrease in COVID inpatients and a decrease in screenings through the COVID Clinic. This is good news, but we know that now more than ever we want to continue to follow protective measures to lessen the spread,” said Jennifer Offenberger, Associate VP, Service Excellence at Memorial Health System.

Washington County has the highest COVID-19 Case Rate in Ohio at 260.4. In comparison, the lowest Ohio County is 47.8. Case Rate is calculated by the number of new cases reported within two weeks divided by our population, then multiplied by 100,000. The Case Rate calculation creates an equal breakdown to compare larger and smaller counties. This indicator is one of many data points used to consider what actions we should take to reduce the spread. The higher our county’s rate, the more likely you could be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. Sherry Ellem, Public Information Officer, Washington County Health Department notes, “Your actions affect you, your family, and our community.”

Take these simple steps to help slow the spread of Coronavirus:

Get vaccinated when it’s your turn

Wash your hands often with plain soap and water

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when around others

Avoid crowds and practice social distancing (stay at least 6 feet apart from others)

Avoid poorly ventilated spaces

Stay home if sick, except to get medical care

Get tested and isolate if you get COVID-19

Quarantine when you are a close contact of a positive case

Memorial Health System COVID testing clinic located on Pike Street in Marietta will begin March 15 with new days and times that are available to the community. The new hours of operation will be Monday, Wednesday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the Ohio Department of Health Vaccination Dashboard, 16.02% of Washington County residents and 16.01% of Ohioans received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 10.34% of Washington County residents and 8.78% of Ohioans received all CDC recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Local vaccine providers continue to offer vaccinations to our community as they become available, based on vaccination guidelines set forth by the state. Are you eligible? Eligibility is detailed here.

Washinton County Vaccine Providers include the following:

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities needing assistance may call the Area Agency on Aging Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm dial 1-800-331-2644.

For more information, please visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.