The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19.

Washington County has 3,310 COVID-19 cases, 143 hospitalizations, and 39 deaths to date. Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Washington County Health Department are currently monitoring 724 active cases. According to the Public Health Advisory Alert System, Washington County remains at Alert Level 3 (Red) with high incidence.

Local Public Health, Hospitals, and Pharmacies are busy vaccinating Phase 1A. Governor DeWine announced those in Phase 1B will be able to receive vaccinations beginning as early as Tuesday, January 19. Those 80 years of age and older will be prioritized first in this next phase, roughly totaling 420,000 Ohioans. Ohio is expected to receive 100,000 doses during the first week of distribution to Phase 1B.

“With up to 420,000 people 80 years and above, and only 100,000 doses available the first week, it will take several weeks to vaccinate those 80 years of age and older,” said Governor DeWine. “Phase 1B will take a few weeks, and a lot of coordination in distribution.” Vaccines for Ohioans 80 years of age and older will be administered by physicians, local health departments, hospitals, federally qualified health centers, in-home health service providers, and some retail pharmacies.

Governor DeWine anticipates vaccinations will be available to Ohioans 75 years of age and older beginning Monday, January 25. The following week, vaccinations should be available to those 70 years of age and older. The week of January 25 will also include vaccinations for Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders.

During the week of February 1, Governor DeWine announced that vaccinations should be available for personnel in Ohio schools. Beginning the week of Monday, February 8 vaccinations should be available to those 65 years of age and older.

To help the Washington County Health Department prepare for future COVID-19 vaccine clinics, please fill out the Vaccine Interest Form https://forms.gle/gemwYm27BT6Kv2ty7. By completing this form, you will provide local public health an opportunity to prepare for you when it is your turn for the vaccination. For those that do not have access to the internet, please have someone you trust submit the form on your behalf. If there is no one you can trust to submit the Vaccine Interest Form online, you may mail your Name, Phone Number, Age, and whether or not local public health can share your information with other vaccine providers to Rebecca Aber, Health Planning and Promotion Coordinator Marietta/Belpre Health Department 304 Putnam Street Marietta, OH 45750.