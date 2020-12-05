The Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19.

Washington County has 1,752 COVID-19 cases, 100 hospitalizations (this has doubled in the last two weeks!), and 29 deaths to date. Our sympathy extends to all who have lost those they loved. Please know reporting is lagging, and more recent deaths have occurred. Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Washington County Health Department are currently monitoring approximately 888 active cases. According to the Public Health Advisory Alert System, Washington County is at Alert Level 2 (Orange).

Rebecca Aber, Health Planning and Promotion Coordinator at Marietta/Belpre Health Department, said, “While Washington County remains at a Level 2, Orange, we MUST not let ourselves become careless in our daily actions. Health Department staff continues to work day and night to contact the positive cases as quickly as possible. As these positive case numbers increase, so does the workload. Please be diligent in heeding the advice given by these professionals.”

Val Betkoski, Director of Nursing at Washington County Health Department, said, “During our case investigations, we discover often it is friends and family members spreading the disease while waiting for their test results. Please quarantine when you are waiting for results and isolate if you test positive.”

Marietta Memorial Hospital initiated 19,390 tests to date. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 9.23% to date. “Memorial Health System continues to care for the largest COVID population in our region with specific safety guidelines in place. We have adjusted our visitation policies due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in our community, and are again screening at entry points in addition to masking. Please continue to mask, socially distance, and avoid large gatherings as we work to lessen COVID exposure,” said Jennifer Offenberger, Associate VP, Service Excellence, Memorial Health System.

If your business or organization needs signage for mask requirements, please visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov under the Posters and Signs tab.

The Center for Disease Control and, in turn, the Ohio Department of Health update Quarantining Guidance; for your reference, we have attached the flyer. For more information, please visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.