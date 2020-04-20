The Memorial Health System, Washington County Health Department, and Marietta/Belpre Health Department share the latest information on COVID-19.

Washington County has 65 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 hospitalizations, and 6 deaths. Marietta Memorial Hospital initiated 810 tests. The rate of tests positive for COVID-19 is 4.7% for Marietta Memorial Hospital and 22.3% for other community tested patients.

“Our community has done a great job of flattening the curve. Staying home,wearing cloth masks, and physical distancing are working,” said Roger Coffman, Washington County Health Department Administrator. “These steps will remain very important as restrictions ease.”

Everyone should start planning now as we move forward towards our “new normal.” Business owners should be identifying which employees should continue to work from home and preparing for how they will protect those employees that must return to work. Workers need to be getting ready for how they will protect their customers and clients. Family members should be thinking about how they will protect each other, especially grandparents and those with chronic diseases. Finally, neighbors should be getting ready for how they will protect their community.

Marietta/Belpre Health Department, Memorial Health System, and Washington County Health Department are all working together to keep you informed and protect our community. We all need to get ready to protect the most vulnerable!

Get groceries and run errands for those who will need to continue to stay home.

If you must go out in public, wear a cloth mask to protect others.

Stay 6 feet from others as much as possible.

Stay physically active, get adequate sleep, and eat well-balanced meals.

Wash hands often with water and soap (20 seconds or longer).

Cover your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth.

Clean and disinfect “High-Touch” surfaces often.

Stay home and isolate yourself when you are sick

For information about ways to keep you and your community safe, please visit the Ohio Department of Health website at coronavirus.ohio.gov.